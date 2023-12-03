Steelers vs. Cardinals Injury Report — Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (7-4) injury report has seven players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (2-10). The matchup begins at 1:00 PM at Acrisure Stadium.
In their most recent game, the Steelers knocked off the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10.
Last time out, the Cardinals were beaten by the Los Angeles Rams 37-14.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Allen Robinson II
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Montravius Adams
|DT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|Questionable
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Groin
|Questionable
|Joey Blount
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|Out
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Out
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zach Pascal
|WR
|Personal
|Questionable
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Shoulder
|Out
Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Steelers Season Insights
- The Steelers are averaging 292.9 yards per game on offense this season (26th in NFL), and they are allowing 354.4 yards per game (25th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- While the Steelers rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 16.5 points per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as they rank fifth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).
- The Steelers have been a bottom-five pass offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 178.9 passing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 24th in the NFL (236.0 passing yards allowed per game).
- Pittsburgh ranks 14th in run offense (114.0 rushing yards per game) and 21st in run defense (118.4 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The Steelers have forced 20 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +11, the best in the NFL.
Steelers vs. Cardinals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Steelers (-6.5)
- Moneyline: Steelers (-275), Cardinals (+220)
- Total: 41 points
