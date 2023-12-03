Steelers vs. Cardinals Player Props & Odds – Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium.
Before making a player prop wager, check out player props for the top contributors in this matchup between the Steelers and the Cardinals.
Najee Harris Touchdown Odds
- Harris Odds to Score First TD: +450
- Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
James Conner Touchdown Odds
- Conner Odds to Score First TD: +950
- Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +400
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Pat Freiermuth
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Najee Harris
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|-
|Diontae Johnson
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Kenny Pickett
|195.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
More Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|James Conner
|-
|54.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|41.5 (-114)
|Kyler Murray
|206.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|-
|Trey McBride
|-
|-
|52.5 (-113)
