The Arizona Cardinals (2-10) will look to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 41 in the outing.

If you're planning to place some in-game wagers on the Steelers' upcoming game versus the Cardinals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Steelers-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cardinals vs Steelers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Steelers have had the lead one time, have been losing six times, and have been tied four times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 1.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Cardinals have led after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Cardinals have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Steelers have won the third quarter four times, lost five times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games and have been outscored in the third quarter in eight games.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Steelers have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

In the Cardinals' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost nine times, and tied one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 13 In-Game Primers

Steelers vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have been leading after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in nine games (5-4).

The Cardinals have had the lead after the first half four times (1-3 in those games) and have been losing after the first half eight times (1-7) in 12 games this season.

2nd Half

In 11 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (4-1 record in those games), lost five times (2-3), and tied one time (1-0).

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.8 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Cardinals have won the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in eight games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Rep the Steelers or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.