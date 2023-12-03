Best Bets, Odds for the Steelers vs. Cardinals Game – Week 13
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Steelers vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Steelers favored by 6.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.9 points). Put your money on the Steelers.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 74.0%.
- The Steelers are 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -285 or shorter.
- This season, the Cardinals have won two out of the 12 games, or 16.7%, in which they've been the underdog.
- Arizona is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-6.5)
- The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).
- The Cardinals have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-6-0).
- Arizona has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (41)
- Pittsburgh and Arizona combine to average 7.3 less points per game than the over/under of 41 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 45.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the point total for this matchup.
- Two of the Steelers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).
- Seven of the Cardinals' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).
Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|181.8
|6
|4.6
|1
Kyler Murray Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|239.7
|2
|28.7
|3
