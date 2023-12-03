The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Steelers vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Steelers favored by 6.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (15.9 points). Put your money on the Steelers.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Steelers' implied win probability is 74.0%.
  • The Steelers are 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
  • Pittsburgh has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -285 or shorter.
  • This season, the Cardinals have won two out of the 12 games, or 16.7%, in which they've been the underdog.
  • Arizona is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (-6.5)
    • The Steelers have covered the spread in a matchup seven times this season (7-4-0).
    • The Cardinals have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-6-0).
    • Arizona has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (41)
    • Pittsburgh and Arizona combine to average 7.3 less points per game than the over/under of 41 set for this game.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 45.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the point total for this matchup.
    • Two of the Steelers' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).
    • Seven of the Cardinals' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (58.3%).

    Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    11 181.8 6 4.6 1

    Kyler Murray Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    3 239.7 2 28.7 3

