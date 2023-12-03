Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Howell has passed for 3,339 yards (278.3 yards per game) this season, as Howell has completed 66.5% of his throws (323-for-486), with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Howell has added value on the ground, too, with 222 yards (18.5 per game) on 36 carries and three TDs.

Howell vs. the Dolphins

Howell vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing players have registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have cenceded 10 players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Miami has allowed at least two passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Dolphins this season.

Howell will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins give up 212.4 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 19th in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Sam Howell Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 262.5 (-115)

262.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+100)

Howell Passing Insights

Howell has surpassed his passing yards prop total in nine of 12 opportunities this year.

The Commanders pass on 65.4% of their plays and run on 34.6%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

Howell is No. 20 in the NFL averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (3,339 total yards passing).

Howell has completed at least one touchdown pass in nine of 12 games, including multiple TDs five times.

He has 21 total touchdowns this season (77.8% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Howell accounts for 57.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his total 486 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Sam Howell Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-120)

Howell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Howell has hit the over seven times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 12 opportunities).

Howell has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six red zone carries for 16.2% of the team share (his team runs on 43% of its plays in the red zone).

Howell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 28-for-44 / 300 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 31-for-45 / 256 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 3 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 29-for-44 / 312 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 29-for-45 / 325 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 39-for-52 / 397 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

