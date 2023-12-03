Pat Freiermuth has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals have allowed 218.4 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

This year Freiermuth has 18 grabs (on 25 targets) for 180 yards and two scores, averaging 30.0 yards per game.

Freiermuth vs. the Cardinals

Freiermuth vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

Freiermuth will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals allow 218.4 passing yards per game.

The Cardinals' defense is 29th in the NFL by conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (21 total passing TDs).

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

Freiermuth, in two of six games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Freiermuth has been targeted on 25 of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (7.2% target share).

He has averaged 7.2 yards per target (180 yards on 25 targets).

Freiermuth has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has two total touchdowns this season (13.3% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 9/18/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

