Will Najee Harris Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 13?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals are scheduled to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Najee Harris score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Will Najee Harris score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Harris has carried the ball 143 times for a team-high 598 yards (54.4 per game), with four touchdowns.
- Harris also has 116 receiving yards (10.5 ypg) on 19 catches.
- Harris has rushed for a TD in four games (of 11 games played).
Najee Harris Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|19
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|14
|71
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|14
|37
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|14
|53
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|7
|13
|0
|5
|42
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|16
|69
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|16
|82
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|12
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|15
|99
|1
|0
|0
|0
