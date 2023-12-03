Najee Harris has a good matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Cardinals give up 140.1 rushing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Harris, on 143 carries, has run for a team-high 598 total yards (54.4 ypg) while scoring four rushing TDs. Harris, as a pass-catcher, has 19 catches for 116 yards (10.5 ypg).

Harris vs. the Cardinals

Harris vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Six opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Cardinals during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed 12 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Cardinals is allowing 140.1 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 30th in the league.

The Cardinals have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.3 per game).

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-118)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (54.5%) out of 11 opportunities.

The Steelers, who are 28th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.5% of the time while running 45.5%.

He has carried the ball in 143 of his team's 289 total rushing attempts this season (49.5%).

Harris has rushed for a score in four of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has 26.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (53.8% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 16 ATT / 82 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs

