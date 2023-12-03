Washington Commanders receiver Logan Thomas will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Thomas has amassed 424 receiving yards (after 45 catches) and three TDs. He has been targeted 62 times, and posts 38.5 yards per game.

Thomas vs. the Dolphins

Thomas vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 212.4 passing yards the Dolphins yield per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Logan Thomas Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-118)

Thomas Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Thomas has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Thomas has received 12.8% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (62 targets).

He is averaging 6.8 yards per target (91st in NFL play), averaging 424 yards on 62 passes thrown his way.

Thomas has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Thomas has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Thomas' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

