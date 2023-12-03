With the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Kenny Pickett a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pickett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kenny Pickett score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickett has rushed for 51 yards on 39 carries (4.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Pickett has one rushing TD this year.

Kenny Pickett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 19 30 160 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 14 23 126 0 0 4 16 0 Week 11 @Browns 15 28 106 0 0 4 9 0 Week 12 @Bengals 24 33 278 0 0 5 5 0

Rep Kenny Pickett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.