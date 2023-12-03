Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 218.4 per game.

Pickett has thrown for 2,000 yards (181.8 yards per game) this season while completing 61.8% of his throws for six touchdowns and four picks. Pickett also has rushed for 51 yards on 39 attempts with one touchdown, collecting 4.6 yards per game.

Pickett vs. the Cardinals

Pickett vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one or more passing TDs to 12 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Arizona has allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cardinals this season.

Pickett will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals concede 218.4 passing yards per game.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 29th in the league with 21 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Kenny Pickett Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 196.5 (-115)

196.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Pickett Passing Insights

Pickett has gone over his passing yards total six times this year (54.5%).

The Steelers pass on 54.5% of their plays and run on 45.5%. They are 28th in NFL action in points scored.

Pickett's 6.4 yards per attempt rank 27th in the NFL.

In five of 11 games this season, Pickett completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has 46.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

Pickett accounts for 52.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 29 of his total 314 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Kenny Pickett Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Pickett Rushing Insights

Pickett has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in 11 opportunities this season.

Pickett has one rushing touchdown this year in 11 games played.

He has three red zone carries for 11.5% of the team share (his team runs on 47.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Pickett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 24-for-33 / 278 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 15-for-28 / 106 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 14-for-23 / 126 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 19-for-30 / 160 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 10-for-16 / 73 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

