Will Kenny Pickett Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenny Pickett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Pickett's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Pickett has passed for 2,000 yards (181.8 per game) and six touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 61.8% of his passes (194-for-314), and has 39 carries for 51 yards one touchdown.
Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 13 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pickett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|194
|314
|61.8%
|2,000
|6
|4
|6.4
|39
|51
|1
Pickett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|18
|32
|224
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|17
|25
|230
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|10
|16
|73
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|19
|30
|160
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|14
|23
|126
|0
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|15
|28
|106
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|24
|33
|278
|0
|0
|5
|5
|0
