Washington Commanders receiver John Bates will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 212.4 per game.

Bates has grabbed 15 passes (on 19 targets) for 131 yards (to average 13.1 per game) so far this year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bates and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bates vs. the Dolphins

Bates vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 212.4 passing yards the Dolphins concede per contest makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 19th in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Commanders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Bates with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bates Receiving Insights

Bates has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Bates has 3.9% of his team's target share (19 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 19 times this season, averaging 6.9 yards per target.

Having played nine games this season, Bates has not tallied a TD reception.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Bates' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.