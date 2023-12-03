Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has a good matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are allowing the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, 140.1 per game.

On the ground, Warren has recorded 542 yards after 93 attempts (49.3 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Warren has contributed 37 catches for 247 yards (22.5 ypg) .

Warren vs. the Cardinals

Warren vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games The Cardinals have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to six opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 140.1 rushing yards the Cardinals give up per outing makes them the 30th-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 30th in the league with 16 rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Steelers pass on 54.5% of their plays and run on 45.5%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 32.2% of his team's 289 rushing attempts this season (93).

Warren has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

He has nine carries in the red zone (34.6% of his team's 26 red zone rushes).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-110)

Warren Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Warren has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Warren has 13.0% of his team's target share (45 targets on 346 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (116th in league play), racking up 247 yards on 45 passes thrown his way.

Warren, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Warren has been on the receiving end of 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 129 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 101 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 ATT / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

