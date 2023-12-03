Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown when the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Jamison Crowder score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Crowder has 15 catches on 18 targets for 151 yards and one score, with an average of 13.7 yards per game.

In one of five games this season, Crowder has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jamison Crowder Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Bears 2 2 21 0 Week 8 Eagles 7 7 95 1 Week 9 @Patriots 6 4 23 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 12 0

