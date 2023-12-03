Will Jahan Dotson pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dotson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahan Dotson score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Dotson has 435 yards receiving on 42 receptions (69 targets), with four TDs, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Dotson has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Jahan Dotson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7 5 40 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 22 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 21 0 Week 4 @Eagles 9 4 27 1 Week 5 Bears 5 3 30 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Giants 8 5 43 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 8 108 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 4 69 1 Week 10 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 4 3 23 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 5 52 0

Rep Jahan Dotson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.