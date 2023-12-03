Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Dotson has put up a 435-yard campaign so far (36.3 yards receiving per game) with four TDs, hauling in 42 throws on 69 targets.

Dotson vs. the Dolphins

Dotson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 212.4 passing yards per game yielded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked 19th in the league with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Jahan Dotson Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Dotson Receiving Insights

In four of 12 games this year, Dotson has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dotson has been targeted on 69 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (14.2% target share).

He is averaging 6.3 yards per target (103rd in league play), averaging 435 yards on 69 passes thrown his way.

Dotson has posted a touchdown catch in four of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored four of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (14.8%).

Dotson (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 18.4% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Dotson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

