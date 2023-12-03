Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens will be up against the Arizona Cardinals and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 13, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Pickens has 40 receptions (while being targeted 73 times) for a team-best 662 yards and three TDs, averaging 60.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pickens and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pickens vs. the Cardinals

Pickens vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The 218.4 passing yards per game given up by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 29th in the NFL with 21 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Steelers vs Cardinals on Fubo!

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pickens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pickens Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pickens has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Pickens has been targeted on 73 of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (21.1% target share).

He is averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in league play), racking up 662 yards on 73 passes thrown his way.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has 20.0% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Pickens has been targeted six times in the red zone (20.7% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.