The Washington Commanders (4-8) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Dolphins vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Dolphins winning by a considerably greater margin (11.6 points). Take the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have an 81.0% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dolphins have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

Miami has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -425 or shorter and won every time.

The Commanders have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.

This season, Washington has been at least a +330 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-8.5)



Miami (-8.5) The Dolphins have covered the spread seven times in 11 games with a set spread.

Miami has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

The Commanders have put together a record of 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

Washington has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Between them, these two teams average 1.8 more points per game (51.3) than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 52 points per game, 2.5 more than the over/under in this matchup.

Dolphins games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (54.5%).

In the Commanders' 12 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (58.3%).

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 1.7 0 120.4 10

John Bates Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 13.1 0

