Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 218.4 per game.

Johnson has racked up 385 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and one receiving TD, reeling in 30 balls on 55 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Johnson vs. the Cardinals

Johnson vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games Arizona has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 218.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Cardinals have put up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 29th in the league in that category.

Watch Steelers vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Johnson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Johnson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Johnson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 42.9% of his games (three of seven).

Johnson has received 15.9% of his team's 346 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 7.0 yards per target (83rd in NFL).

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Johnson (six red zone targets) has been targeted 20.7% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/2/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 8 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.