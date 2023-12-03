Will Diontae Johnson Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Diontae Johnson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Trying to find Johnson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 13, Johnson has 30 receptions for 385 yards -- 12.8 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 55 occasions.
Diontae Johnson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Steelers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Allen Robinson II (DNP/nir - rest): 23 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Calvin Austin III (DNP/ankle): 16 Rec; 170 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Johnson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|30
|385
|135
|1
|12.8
Johnson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|3
|48
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|6
|5
|79
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|14
|8
|85
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|9
|7
|90
|1
|Week 10
|Packers
|4
|1
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|8
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|8
|4
|50
|0
