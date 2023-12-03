Will Curtis Samuel cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Washington Commanders clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Samuel will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has recorded 443 yards receiving (40.3 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 47 passes on 63 targets.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has one rushing touchdown this season.

Curtis Samuel Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 6 2 6 0 Week 11 Giants 2 1 5 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 12 9 100 0

Rep Curtis Samuel with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.