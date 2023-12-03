Curtis Samuel will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Samuel has put up 443 yards (on 47 catches) with two TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 63 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.

Samuel vs. the Dolphins

Samuel vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 212.4 passing yards the Dolphins allow per game makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Dolphins have the No. 19 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.5 per game).

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Samuel has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Samuel has 13.0% of his team's target share (63 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He has 443 receiving yards on 63 targets to rank 83rd in NFL play with 7.0 yards per target.

Samuel has grabbed two touchdown catches this season in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has three total touchdowns this season (11.1% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

Samuel (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 18.4% of the time in the red zone (49 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

