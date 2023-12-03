The Washington Commanders (4-8) are listed as 9.5-point underdogs as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. The point total has been set at 50.

As the Dolphins ready for this matchup against the Commanders, check out their betting insights and trends. As the Commanders ready for this matchup against the Dolphins, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-9.5) 50 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-9.5) 49.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Washington vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Commanders vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Washington is 5-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Commanders are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year.

Washington has played 12 games this season, and seven of them have gone over the total.

Miami has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

As 9.5-point favorites or more, the Dolphins are 3-1 against the spread.

Miami games have hit the over on six of 11 occasions (54.5%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.