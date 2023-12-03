The Miami Dolphins (8-3) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-8) team on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders have lost three games in a row.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (22.8).

The Commanders rack up 38.6 more yards per game (343.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (305.2).

This season Washington rushes for four more yards per game (96.8) than Miami allows (92.8).

The Commanders have turned the ball over 22 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (14).

Commanders Home Performance

At home, the Commanders average fewer points (18.6 per game) than overall (20.5). They also concede more (32.4 per game) than overall (29.2).

The Commanders accumulate 348.4 yards per game at home (4.6 more than overall) and allow 342.6 at home (35.1 fewer than overall).

At home, Washington picks up more passing yards (251.6 per game) than it does overall (247). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (224.2) than it does overall (264.6).

The Commanders accumulate 96.8 rushing yards per game at home (equal to their overall average), and concede 118.4 at home (compared to 113.1 overall).

At home the Commanders convert more third downs (39.7%) than overall (38.2%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (46.5%) than overall (39.5%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Seattle L 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 New York L 31-19 FOX 11/23/2023 at Dallas L 45-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Miami - FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS 12/24/2023 at New York - CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.