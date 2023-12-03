On Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 PM ET, the Miami Dolphins will meet the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Our computer model projects that the Dolphins will win -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Dolphins rank 22nd in scoring defense this season (22.8 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 30.8 points per game. The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, conceding 29.2 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 20th with 20.5 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Dolphins vs Commanders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-9.5) Over (49.5) Dolphins 32, Commanders 20

Place your bets on the Dolphins-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this year.

The Commanders have been an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Washington's 12 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The over/under for this game is 7.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Commanders games (41.7).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Miami has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have been favored by 9.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Miami games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 49.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for Dolphins games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 30.8 22.8 38.8 17.4 24.2 27.3 Washington 20.5 29.2 18.6 32.4 21.9 26.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.