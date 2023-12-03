Washington (4-8) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Miami (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at FedExField. The Dolphins are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9 points. The over/under is set at 49.5 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Dolphins face off with the Commanders. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we list below.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Commanders have been winning four times, have been behind six times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Dolphins have been winning four times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up three times.

Miami's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have been outscored in the second quarter seven times and outscored their opponent five times in 12 games this season.

The Dolphins have won the second quarter in eight games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Miami's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this year, the Commanders have won the third quarter six times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

In 11 games this year, the Dolphins have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Miami is averaging 7.1 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Commanders' 12 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Miami's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

Commanders vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Commanders have been winning four times (2-2 in those games), have been behind seven times (2-5), and have been tied one time (0-1).

The Dolphins have led after the first half in eight games (8-0 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in three games (0-3).

2nd Half

Regarding scoring in the second half this season, the Commanders have won the second half in seven games and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games, going 6-1 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2).

Miami's offense is averaging 14.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in the second half.

