Brian Robinson Jr. will be up against the sixth-best run defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On 153 carries this season, Robinson has recorded a team-best 611 rushing yards (50.9 ypg) and has five rushing touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, Robinson has tallied 29 catches for 326 yards (27.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Robinson vs. the Dolphins

Robinson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games The Dolphins have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed one or more rushing TDs to nine opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Dolphins this season.

The Dolphins give up 92.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored nine touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 17th in the league in that category.

Brian Robinson Jr. Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Robinson Rushing Insights

Robinson hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his 12 opportunities this season (50.0%).

The Commanders pass on 65.4% of their plays and run on 34.6%. They are 15th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 153 of his team's 257 total rushing attempts this season (59.5%).

Robinson has a rushing touchdown in four of 12 games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored eight of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (29.6%).

He has 20 red zone carries for 54.1% of the team share (his team runs on 43% of its plays in the red zone).

Brian Robinson Jr. Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-118)

Robinson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Robinson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 58.3% of his games (seven of 12).

Robinson has received 7.4% of his team's 486 passing attempts this season (36 targets).

He has been targeted 36 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in NFL).

Robinson has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Robinson has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

