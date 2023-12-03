Antonio Gibson has a difficult matchup when his Washington Commanders face the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins give up 92.8 rushing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Gibson has run the ball 36 times for 158 yards (14.4 ypg). Gibson also accumulates 25.9 receiving yards per game, catching 33 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gibson and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gibson vs. the Dolphins

Gibson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games The Dolphins have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Miami has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Dolphins this season.

The run defense of the Dolphins is giving up 92.8 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 17th in the NFL.

Watch Commanders vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Antonio Gibson Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gibson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gibson Rushing Insights

Gibson has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (57.1%) out of seven opportunities.

The Commanders pass on 65.4% of their plays and run on 34.6%. They are 15th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 36 of his team's 257 total rushing attempts this season (14.0%).

Gibson has no rushing touchdowns in 11 games this year.

He has two total touchdowns this season (7.4% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

He has four carries in the red zone (10.8% of his team's 37 red zone rushes).

Antonio Gibson Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Gibson Receiving Insights

Gibson, in seven of 11 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gibson has 8.0% of his team's target share (39 targets on 486 passing attempts).

He has 285 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 75th in league play with 7.3 yards per target.

In two of 11 games this year, Gibson has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

With three red zone targets, Gibson has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gibson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.