With the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Allen Robinson II a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's 23 grabs have led to 185 yards (18.5 per game). He has been targeted 35 times.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 11 0

