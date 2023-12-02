Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The college basketball schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The outings include the Michigan Wolverines squaring off against the Harvard Crimson at Lavietes Pavilion.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
How to Watch Saint Bonaventure vs. West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida Ospreys vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch North Florida vs. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reitz Arena
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Loyola (MD)
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State Sycamores vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: McGuirk Arena
- Location: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
How to Watch Indiana State vs. Central Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Gators vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cam Henderson Center
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
How to Watch Florida vs. Marshall
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte 49ers vs. VCU Rams
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
How to Watch Charlotte vs. VCU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Buffalo Bulls vs. Stony Brook Seawolves
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
- Location: Stony Brook, New York
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Stony Brook
- TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Central Connecticut State Blue Devils vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Whittemore Center
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
How to Watch Cent. Conn. St. vs. New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: HTC Center
- Location: Conway, South Carolina
How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
