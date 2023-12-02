Week 14 of the college football slate included one game with CUSA teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from that game.

New Mexico State vs. Liberty

Week 14 CUSA Results

Liberty 49 New Mexico State 35

Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Liberty Leaders

Passing: Kaidon Salter (20-for-25, 319 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kaidon Salter (20-for-25, 319 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Salter (12 ATT, 165 YDS, 1 TD)

Salter (12 ATT, 165 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: CJ Daniels (9 TAR, 7 REC, 157 YDS, 1 TD)

New Mexico State Leaders

Passing: Diego Pavia (11-for-16, 188 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (11-for-16, 188 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Pavia (5 ATT, 45 YDS, 1 TD)

Pavia (5 ATT, 45 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Trent Hudson (9 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Liberty New Mexico State 712 Total Yards 499 319 Passing Yards 322 393 Rushing Yards 177 0 Turnovers 1

