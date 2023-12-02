The Big 12 Championship Game is between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (11-1) and the No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Texas sports the 27th-ranked defense this year (325.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking 14th-best with a tally of 460.4 yards per game. Oklahoma State ranks 30th in total yards per game (432.8), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 423.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

We give more info below.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Texas Oklahoma State 460.4 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.8 (31st) 325.3 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.2 (115th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (57th) 272.1 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (37th) 15 (46th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (27th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 2,709 yards (225.8 ypg) on 213-of-305 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 1,138 yards on 186 carries while finding the end zone 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 117 times for 553 yards (46.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 883 yards as a receiver have come on 67 catches (out of 105 targets) with five touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has reeled in 45 passes while averaging 58.7 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has hauled in 31 receptions for 502 yards, an average of 41.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has thrown for 2,808 yards on 59.9% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has rushed for 1,579 yards on 245 carries so far this year while scoring 20 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 33 catches, totaling 272 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has run for 197 yards across 50 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Brennan Presley has collected 74 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 737 (61.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 106 times and has five touchdowns.

Rashod Owens has caught 49 passes and compiled 646 receiving yards (53.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Leon Johnson III's 43 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown.

