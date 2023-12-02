Terry Rozier plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Rozier produced 37 points, 13 assists and two steals in a 129-128 win versus the Nets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Rozier's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 22.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 Assists 6.5 6.5 PRA -- 32.4 PR -- 25.9 3PM 2.5 2.1



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.3 per contest.

He's taken 5.9 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's Hornets average 102.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 105.3 points per game, which is the best in the league.

Allowing 42.5 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 24.1 per game, fourth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

Terry Rozier vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 33 9 3 5 0 0 2 11/25/2022 38 22 4 8 1 0 0

