The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1), coming off a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, host the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+. The Flyers lost to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in overtime in their last outing.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-165) Flyers (+140) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won five of their 13 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (38.5%).

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (57.1% win percentage).

The Penguins have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 12 of 22 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins vs. Flyers Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 69 (16th) Goals 67 (22nd) 57 (5th) Goals Allowed 66 (14th) 7 (29th) Power Play Goals 9 (27th) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (11th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-4-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

In Pittsburgh's past 10 contests, it went over twice.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Penguins' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 69 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Penguins have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in league action this season, 57 (2.6 per game).

With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

