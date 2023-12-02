Saturday's NHL play includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2) at PPG Paints Arena. The Flyers are underdogs (+145 on the moneyline) against the Penguins (-175) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played 12 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Penguins are 5-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flyers have secured an upset victory in nine, or 50.0%, of the 18 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Pittsburgh has put together a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Philadelphia has eight games this season playing as an underdog by +145 or longer, and is 3-5 in those contests.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.5 2.70 2.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.70 2.20 1 4.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 8-2 3-6-1 6.2 2.90 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.90 2.40 5 15.6% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

