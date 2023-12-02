The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win in their last game) and the Philadelphia Flyers (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 57 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Penguins' 69 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 22 7 18 25 10 10 22.2% Sidney Crosby 22 14 11 25 16 18 59% Evgeni Malkin 22 10 10 20 26 20 48.8% Erik Karlsson 22 6 12 18 15 13 - Bryan Rust 19 10 7 17 10 9 100%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers' total of 66 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Flyers have 67 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Flyers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Flyers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players