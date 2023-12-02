How to Watch the Penguins vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win in their last game) and the Philadelphia Flyers (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
You can watch the Flyers-Penguins matchup on NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs Flyers Additional Info
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 57 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Penguins' 69 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|22
|7
|18
|25
|10
|10
|22.2%
|Sidney Crosby
|22
|14
|11
|25
|16
|18
|59%
|Evgeni Malkin
|22
|10
|10
|20
|26
|20
|48.8%
|Erik Karlsson
|22
|6
|12
|18
|15
|13
|-
|Bryan Rust
|19
|10
|7
|17
|10
|9
|100%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 66 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 67 goals this season (2.9 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Flyers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Flyers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 29 goals over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|23
|12
|6
|18
|6
|16
|26.7%
|Travis Sanheim
|23
|2
|14
|16
|19
|13
|-
|Joel Farabee
|23
|8
|7
|15
|4
|5
|50%
|Sean Couturier
|21
|5
|10
|15
|11
|16
|49.6%
|Cam Atkinson
|23
|8
|6
|14
|11
|9
|100%
