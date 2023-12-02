Penguins vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - December 2
Going into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2), the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Rickard Rakell
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chad Ruhwedel
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Noah Cates
|LW
|Out
|Foot
Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins rank 15th in the NHL with 69 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Its goal differential (+12) makes the team eighth-best in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 67 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
- Philadelphia has conceded 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 14th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +1, they are 13th in the league.
Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-175)
|Flyers (+145)
|6
