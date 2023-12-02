Going into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers (11-10-2), the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-10-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pierre-Olivier Joseph D Out Undisclosed Rickard Rakell RW Out Upper Body Chad Ruhwedel D Out Lower Body Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Penguins vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins rank 15th in the NHL with 69 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Its goal differential (+12) makes the team eighth-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 67 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

Philadelphia has conceded 66 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 14th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +1, they are 13th in the league.

Penguins vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-175) Flyers (+145) 6

