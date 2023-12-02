The Florida Gators (6-1) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 76.4 points per game are only 2.2 more points than the 74.2 the Thundering Herd give up to opponents.

Florida is 4-1 when it scores more than 74.2 points.

Marshall's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 76.4 points.

The Thundering Herd average 15.8 more points per game (80.8) than the Gators allow (65.0).

Marshall is 2-3 when scoring more than 65.0 points.

When Florida gives up fewer than 80.8 points, it is 5-1.

This season the Thundering Herd are shooting 39.1% from the field, only 1% higher than Gators give up.

The Gators make 44.4% of their shots from the field, 2.0% lower than the Thundering Herd's defensive field-goal percentage.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Mahogany Matthews: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 43.5 FG% Breanna Campbell: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

11.2 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Aislynn Hayes: 8.8 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

Marshall Schedule