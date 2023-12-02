The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Marshall vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall Stats Insights

This season, the Thundering Herd have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 42.4% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have knocked down.

Marshall has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 144th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the RedHawks sit at 253rd.

The 74 points per game the Thundering Herd average are 8.7 more points than the RedHawks give up (65.3).

Marshall is 2-2 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.4 points per contest.

The Thundering Herd ceded 69.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.6).

At home, Marshall averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (8.2) than in road games (8.3). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to in away games (34.6%).

Marshall Upcoming Schedule