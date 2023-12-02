Kris Letang will be among those in action Saturday when his Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Philadelphia Flyers at PPG Paints Arena. Fancy a wager on Letang in the Penguins-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Kris Letang vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:38 per game on the ice, is +8.

In one of 22 games this year, Letang has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Letang has recorded a point in a game 11 times this year out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Letang has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Letang hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Letang has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 22 Games 3 12 Points 2 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

