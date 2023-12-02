Will Jeff Carter Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
Should you bet on Jeff Carter to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Carter stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Carter scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.
- Carter has no points on the power play.
- Carter averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Carter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|10:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|12:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|L 1-0
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:14
|Home
|W 4-0
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
