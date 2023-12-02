Jarrett Allen plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Allen put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 103-95 loss versus the Trail Blazers.

We're going to break down Allen's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 13.5 13.4 Rebounds 9.5 7.9 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 23.6 PR -- 21.3



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Allen has made 5.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.5% of his team's total makes.

Allen's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.8.

Defensively, the Pistons are 24th in the NBA, giving up 118.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons are ranked fourth in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have allowed 25.1 per game, 11th in the league.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 32 10 7 2 0 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.