Will Jansen Harkins Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 2?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Jansen Harkins going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Harkins stats and insights
- Harkins is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Harkins has no points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
