The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Evgeni Malkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

  • Malkin has scored in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
  • Malkin has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are allowing 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:46 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 17:20 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 3-2
11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:20 Home L 1-0
11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:25 Home W 3-0
11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Home L 5-2
11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 5-3
11/11/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 17:07 Home W 4-0

Penguins vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

