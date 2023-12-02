Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Mitchell put up 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in his last game, which ended in a 103-95 loss against the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Mitchell's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 28.5 27.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 Assists 5.5 5.3 PRA -- 38.4 PR -- 33.1 3PM 2.5 2.9



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Pistons

Mitchell is responsible for taking 17.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

The Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.8. His opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

The Pistons give up 118.5 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons give up 42.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 24 20 3 4 2 1 2 11/27/2022 39 32 5 1 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.