Evan Mobley, Top Cavaliers Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 2
The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) and the Detroit Pistons (2-17) are set to match up on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham are two players to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDETX, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Cavaliers fell to the Trail Blazers on Thursday, 103-95. Their leading scorer was Mitchell with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Donovan Mitchell
|23
|7
|6
|4
|0
|1
|Evan Mobley
|20
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Darius Garland
|15
|4
|7
|1
|0
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley averages 16.5 points, 10.7 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in NBA).
- Mitchell averages 27.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Max Strus' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 boards per contest.
- Caris LeVert puts up 14.9 points, 3.7 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.8% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
Watch Mobley, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Evan Mobley
|16.9
|11.3
|3.1
|0.9
|1.6
|0.1
|Jarrett Allen
|14
|8.3
|2.4
|0.4
|1.4
|0
|Max Strus
|14.1
|5
|4.5
|1.3
|0.7
|3
|Darius Garland
|18
|2.4
|5.2
|0.9
|0.1
|1.7
|Donovan Mitchell
|15.1
|3.6
|3
|1.1
|0.2
|1.5
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.