How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) after losing eight straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Cleveland is 6-3 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.
- The Cavaliers record 7.7 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Pistons give up (118.5).
- Cleveland is 3-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Cavaliers have played worse when playing at home this year, averaging 108.4 points per game, compared to 114.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Cleveland has been better in home games this season, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 113.4 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have fared worse in home games this season, draining 10.7 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 per game and a 36.1% percentage when playing on the road.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Dean Wade
|Out
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|Out
|Knee
