As they prepare for a game against the Detroit Pistons (2-17), the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 at Little Caesars Arena.

The Cavaliers' most recent contest was a 103-95 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday. Donovan Mitchell's team-leading 23 points paced the Cavaliers in the loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Dean Wade PF Out Ankle 3.1 4.1 0.8 Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2.0 0.5 1.5

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo

