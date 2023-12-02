The Detroit Pistons (2-12) are welcoming in the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) for a contest between Central Division foes at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Information

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley delivers 19.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

On a per-game basis, Donovan Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 35.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 3.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Max Strus is putting up 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is making 37.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 4.3 treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Caris LeVert is putting up 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He is sinking 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest.

Isaac Okoro is averaging 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren posts 18.0 points, 4.0 assists and 15.3 boards per game.

Cade Cunningham averages 22.3 points, 8.3 assists and 3.0 boards per game.

Ausar Thompson averages 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in NBA).

Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alec Burks puts up 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the field and 50.0% from downtown with 3.7 made treys per contest (10th in league).

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Pistons Cavaliers 110.0 Points Avg. 111.2 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 111.0 46.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.3% Three Point % 34.5%

